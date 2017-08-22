JAMB pegs 2017 cut off mark for universities at 120









The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, on Tuesday, pegged minimum national Cut off Marks for Admissions into Universities in Nigeria at 120.

Cut off Marks for Polytechnics and Colleges of Education were pegged at100, while Innovative Enterprising Institute was pegged at 110. But Institutions are at liberty to go beyond the benchmarks for Admission exercise, according to JAMB.

These Decisions were taken at the 2017 Combined Policy Meetings on Admissions into Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria, held in Abuja.

The Registrar of the Board, Ishaq Oloyede said a Central Admission Processing System, CAPs, would be used to streamline admission processes among Institutions , while it addresses challenges associated with formal approach.

Oloyede also said that Institutions could conduct dual mode system which involves both manual and the newly introduced system CAPs.

He advocated for dynamic educational policy as related to Admissions.

According to him, “All over the world there is agitation for dynamic educational policy. JAMB only admits for National Diploma not Higher National Diploma so why should we use the same requirement for ND and BSc that is unreasonable parity.

“We should not be sentimental in fixing our cut off mark, we need not over dramatise issue of cut off mark”.

He lamented that candidates’ applications to study Agriculture is very low while applications to medicine, Health Sciences increased.

The Minister of Education Adamu Adamu, has also formerly announced lift on the ban of the conduct of Post-UTME as a prerequisite for admission into tertiary education.

H explained that government had erroneously banned universities from conducting the exam.

He noted that banning of Post-UTME lead to a lot of irregularities by candidates and some institutions.

The minister explained that with the lifting of the ban on the conduct of the examination, institutions are now at liberty to conduct, while adding that fee must the examination should not exceed N2000.

He explained that the 2016 admission process was a huge success, while expressing optimism that that government is working assiduously to make that of 2017 better.

Adamu noted that government is also making efforts to expand access and ensure equality in education sector.

He expressed optimism that a substantial amount of candidates who sat for the 2017 UTME would be gain admission into tertiary institution.

Over 1.6million candidates applied for degree courses, over 17000 for ND as well as NCE.

LAIDE AKINBOADE-ORIERE

