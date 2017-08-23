JAMB Reintroduces Post-UTME Tests

BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, (JAMB) has reintroduced Post-UTME tests for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian universities.

This is as it has announced the minimum cut off marks for tertiary institutions.

The minimum cut off marks for admissions into universities in Nigeria was pegged at 120, polytechnics and colleges of education at 100, while that of innovative enterprising institutes was pegged at 110.

This was disclosed yesterday during a policy meeting for the 2017/2018 admissions exercise with vice chancellors, Rectors, Provosts and Registrars of tertiary institutions at the National Judicial Institute, Abuja.

The JAMB registrar, professor Ishaq Oloyede who revealed this said that the decisions on first choice candidates by universities will end on October 15, and second choice candidates will end on December 15; after which the remaining students will be available in the market place for other institutions till the January closing date.

