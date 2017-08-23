JAMB Releases 2017/2018 Cut-Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday released the new cut-off marks for admission into higher institutions of learning in the country for the 2017/2018 academic session.

At a policy meeting held with the heads of institutions and other education regulatory bodies in Abuja, the examination body approved 120 as the minimum mark for degree-awarding institutions as unanimously agreed by stakeholders.

While the apex exam body fixed the minimum cut off marks for admissions into universities in Nigeria at 120, polytechnics and colleges of education were pegged at 100, while that of innovative enterprising institutes was pegged at 110.

Institutions are, however, at liberty to raise their cut off marks for admission above the minimum set by JAMB.

It is understood that the meeting at the National Judicial Institute, Abuja, had in attendance vice chancellors, Rectors, Provosts and Registrars of tertiary institutions.

In the meeting, JAMB further said that admissions into public degree awarding institutions for the 2017 UTME examination will end on January 15, 2018 while for private institutions, it ends on January 31, 2018.

Also, decisions on first choice candidates by universities will end on October 15, and second choice candidates will end on December 15; after which the remaining students will be available in the market place for other institutions till the January closing dates.

The Registrar of JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede, said a Central Admission Processing System, CAPS, will be used to streamline admission processes among institutions, as it addresses challenges associated with the former approach.

The registrar further said that Institutions could conduct dual mode system which involves both manual and the newly introduced CAPS.

He urged the heads of the various tertiary institutions to set their modalities for admissions exercises as it was not the board’s responsibility, adding that no candidate without O’ Level prerequisite would be offered admission.

“JAMB has a Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) to aid you on the admission exercises,” he said. “CAPS will not replace admission processes of institutions. It will enable institutions to simply communicate with JAMB in a more dynamic and timely manner. “It will also allow for flexible cut-off marks and candidates are allowed to make their choice of institution and course.”

The registrar, however, appealed to heads of institutions not to charge more than N2,000 for admissions’ processes.

