Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB Set To Release Cut-Off Marks For 2017 Admission

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), is set to release cut-off marks for admission into universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and monotechnics today, After the day’s policy committee meeting The cut-off mark release for admission into tertiary institutions benchmark would be after a policy committee meeting with the board, all stakeholders in the education …

The post JAMB Set To Release Cut-Off Marks For 2017 Admission appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.