Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB To Announce New Admission Policies Today – Highlights

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, which began a meeting on Monday, is expected to formally announce a new holistic policy today when the body is expected to conclude its ongoing deliberation. The meeting, which involves admission officers of Nigerian tertiary institutions, is taking place at the National Judicial Institute in Abuja. Issues discussed …

The post JAMB To Announce New Admission Policies Today – Highlights appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.