JAMB, VCs to decide cut-off mark this week – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
JAMB, VCs to decide cut-off mark this week
The Punch
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, in conjunction with Vice Chancellors, Rectors and Provosts of higher institutions in the country, will this week decide on the minimum cut-off mark for admission into the various higher institutions of …
INVESTIGATION…Smashed and left in ruins! On the hunt for JAMB CBT centres accused of misconduct
JAMB to announce new admission policies Tuesday
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!