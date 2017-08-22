Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB: Why Nigerian government lifted ban on post-UTME – Minister

Aug 22, 2017

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has explained why government lifted the ban on Post-UTME conducted by universities for successful Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, candidates. “Cancellation of Post-UTME is a mistake,” he said on Tuesday at the 2017 Combined Policy Meetings on Admissions into Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria. The meeting witnessed the announcement of […]

