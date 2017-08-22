JAMB: Why Nigerian government lifted ban on post-UTME – Minister

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has explained why government lifted the ban on Post-UTME conducted by universities for successful Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, candidates. “Cancellation of Post-UTME is a mistake,” he said on Tuesday at the 2017 Combined Policy Meetings on Admissions into Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria. The meeting witnessed the announcement of […]

JAMB: Why Nigerian government lifted ban on post-UTME – Minister

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

