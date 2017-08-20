Japan Launches Third Geo-Positioning Satellite – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Firstpost
Japan Launches Third Geo-Positioning Satellite
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) successfully launched the H-IIA F35 rocket tasked to place its third 'Quasi-Zenith' satellite, Michibiki No. 3, into orbit, on Saturday. The rocket was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in …
