Japanese Exchange bitFlyer to Open US Markets, Access Increasing – CoinTelegraph

Posted on Aug 19, 2017


Japanese Exchange bitFlyer to Open US Markets, Access Increasing
Japanese Bitcoin exchange bitFlyer has announced that they will be opening operations in the US by the fall of 2017, with offices based in the financial district of San Francisco. The third largest Bitcoin exchange has already secured regulatory
