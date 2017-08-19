Pages Navigation Menu

JAY Z addresses Kanye beef, Solange incident, and Future lyrics in new Interview

JAY Z sat for a podcast with Rap Radar in what was his first interview since releasing his album “4:44“, and addressed people’s perceptions on certain lyrics in the album. In his single “Kill Jay Z” off the album, the rapper had said: I know people backstab you, I feel bad too/ But this ‘f— […]

