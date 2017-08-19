JAY Z addresses Kanye beef, Solange incident, and Future lyrics in new Interview

JAY Z sat for a podcast with Rap Radar in what was his first interview since releasing his album “4:44“, and addressed people’s perceptions on certain lyrics in the album. In his single “Kill Jay Z” off the album, the rapper had said: I know people backstab you, I feel bad too/ But this ‘f— […]

The post JAY Z addresses Kanye beef, Solange incident, and Future lyrics in new Interview appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

