Jay-Z Breaks Silence On Kanye West Feud, “What He Really Did To Hurt Me”

US rapper Jay-Z has finally broken the silence on his alleged feud with Kanye West, speaking openly about being hurt by Kanye’s onstage rant late last year.

The rapper made this known on Thursday during an interview with Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller on Rap Radar podcast, which streams on his music streaming service, Tidal.

Jay-Z talked about the lyrics of his Kill Jay-Z track on the 4.44 album, that has been assumed to be a diss for Kanye.

His words: “It’s not even about Kanye, it really isn’t. His name is there, just because it’s just the truth of what happened. But the whole point is ‘You got hurt because this person was talking about you on a stage.” “You got hurt, because this guy was talking about you on a stage. But what really hurt me, you can’t bring my kid or my wife into it. Like, Kanye is my little brother. He’s talked about me a hundred times. He even made a song called ‘Big Brother.’ We’ve gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem.”

On November 19, Kanye had called out Jay-Z and Beyonce on stage in one of the concerts at his cancelled Saint Pablo tour.

He had accused Beyonce of refusing to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards unless her video for “Formation” won.

He had said, “Beyoncé, I was hurt! ‘Cause I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me, and over ‘Hotline Bling‘,”. Also slamming Jay-Z, West further told the told the crowd: “Jay Z, call me, bro. You still ain’t call me. Jay Z, I know you got killers. Please don’t send ’em at my head. Just call me. Talk to me like a man.”

Hov continued on the podcast:

“You know it’s a problem because me and him would have been talked about it, been resolved our issues.” “He knows he crossed the line. He knows. And I know he knows. ‘Cause we’ve never let this much space go between one of our disagreements and we’ve had many. That’s part of who we are.”

The podcast marks the first time the 47-year-old mogul has commented on his former collaborator’s tirade.

