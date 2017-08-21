JAY-Z says things ‘are cool’ with Solange after the 2014 Met Gala argument – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
JAY-Z says things 'are cool' with Solange after the 2014 Met Gala argument
BBC News
JAY-Z says things "are cool" with Solange Knowles following that lift row at 2014's Met Gala. As part of a Rap Radar podcast, he addresses the incident saying it was just a one-off. "We had one disagreement ever," he says. "Before and after we've been …
Jay-Z Says Sorry To Solange For The Elevator Showdown
WATCH: JAY Z has great relationship with Solange
Jay Z Puts Paid To Solange Elevator Argument
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!