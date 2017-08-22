Jean Michael Seri’s Agent In Barcelona To Finalise €40M Transfer From Nice

Jean Michael Seri’s agent is in Barcelona to finalise £36.6m transfer from Nice, according to Spanish outlet AS.

They have targeted the central midfielder after struggling to convince Philippe Coutinho to move from Liverpool.

AS say Seri’s agent was in Barcelona yesterday to seal his move to the Nou Camp for an expected £36.6million (€40m).

Barcelona intend to pay the fee over two installments, despite French newspaper L’Equipe suggesting the release clause was only effective until July 15.

AS add it is not the first time that Seri’s agent has been in Barcelona over the last few days.

If Seri arrives for around £36.6m, his signing will take Barca’s summer spending past £100m following deals for Paulinho, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Deulofeu and Marlon Santos.

The La Liga giants also want Coutinho from Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele which both players valued at well over £100m.

But Nice general manager Julien Fournier has insisted there has been no negotiations with the Catalan side for Seri.

“We haven’t negotiated with Barca, nor do I know of any negotiations lined up in the next few days,” Fournier told Spanish newspaper Sport.

“They’re just rumours, so we haven’t set a price for Seri.

The post Jean Michael Seri’s Agent In Barcelona To Finalise €40M Transfer From Nice appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

