Jeff Immelt could be Uber’s new CEO, and he has his work cut out for him
After a tumultuous several months, complete with resignations, lawsuits, and plenty of bad blood, it looks like Uber is finally nearing new leadership in the form of former GE executive Jeff Immelt.
The post Jeff Immelt could be Uber’s new CEO, and he has his work cut out for him appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!