Jermain Defoe Insists He Is Ready To Start For Bournemouth

Jermain Defoe has revealed that he is “itching to start” for Bournemouth after being named on the bench for the team’s first two matches of the new Premier League campaign.

Defoe joined Bournemouth on a free transfer this summer after leaving Sunderland at the end of last season.

Jermaine Defoe has scored 30 Premier League goals over the last two seasons, but has not yet been included in Eddie Howe’s first XI, with the Bournemouth boss claiming that the striker is lacking fitness.

Defoe has hit back, however, insisting that he is ready to feature from the start.

“Itching to start? Yes, of course I am – everybody wants to play and I think the manager knows I’m ready now,” Defoe told reporters.

“I remember I missed a couple of pre-season games with Sunderland but I played the first game of the season and I felt sharp, so it doesn’t take me long to get my fitness. Like I said, everyone wants to play, not just me.”

