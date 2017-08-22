Pages Navigation Menu

Jigawa SUBEB conducts biometric verification to flush out ghost workers

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), on Tuesday, said it had begun the biometric verification of its staff to uncover ghost workers. The board’s spokesman, Mallam Wasilu Umar, made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse. Umar said the exercise would cover staff at the SUBEB […]

