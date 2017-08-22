Jigawa SUBEB conducts biometric verification to flush out ghost workers

The Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), on Tuesday, said it had begun the biometric verification of its staff to uncover ghost workers. The board’s spokesman, Mallam Wasilu Umar, made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse. Umar said the exercise would cover staff at the SUBEB […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

