Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay woman $417m in suit linking powder to cancer

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay a record $417 million to a hospitalized woman who claimed that the talc in the company’s iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene. The jury’s award included $68 million in compensatory damages and $340 million in punitive damages. The […]

