Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Johnson & Johnson slapped with record-breaking fine of $417 million over ovarian cancer lawsuit – India TV

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


India TV

Johnson & Johnson slapped with record-breaking fine of $417 million over ovarian cancer lawsuit
India TV
Following a number of lawsuits, baby powder manufacturer Johnson & Johnson slapped with a humongous fine of $417 million over a claimed connection with a woman's terminal cause of ovarian cancer. Los Angeles jury ordered the popular pharmaceutical …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.