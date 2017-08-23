Johnson & Johnson slapped with record-breaking fine of $417 million over ovarian cancer lawsuit – India TV
|
India TV
|
Johnson & Johnson slapped with record-breaking fine of $417 million over ovarian cancer lawsuit
India TV
Following a number of lawsuits, baby powder manufacturer Johnson & Johnson slapped with a humongous fine of $417 million over a claimed connection with a woman's terminal cause of ovarian cancer. Los Angeles jury ordered the popular pharmaceutical …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!