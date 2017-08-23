Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Joho’s adorable son and daughter appears at his inauguration ceremony (Photos) – Ghafla!

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghafla!

Joho's adorable son and daughter appears at his inauguration ceremony (Photos)
Ghafla!
Hassan Joho was sworn in as Mombasa governor yesterday August 22nd at a ceremony that was held at Mama Ngina Drive. The governor's kids were present to witness their dad take out of office. Joho was re-elected governor after he got 221,363 votes …
Joho's rarely seen kids steal show at inauguration [PHOTOS]ZIPO.CO.KE

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.