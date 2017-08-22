‘Join us, we will take care of you’ – APC begs Wike’s sacked commissioners

Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged the recently sacked commissioners in the administration of Governor Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join its fold. Secretary, Media and Publicity Committee of the APC in the state, Godstime Orlukwu, who made appeal in Port Harcourt, assured the […]

‘Join us, we will take care of you’ – APC begs Wike’s sacked commissioners

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

