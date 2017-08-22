Unity, development will remain Kenya’s guiding lights, Uhuru says – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
Unity, development will remain Kenya's guiding lights, Uhuru says
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Speaking on the recent election, President Kenyatta said Kenyans voted for the leaders they wanted and it was now time to unite for development. President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday said the quest for unity and development will continue pushing Kenya to …
Unity urged as Kenyans await presidential petition verdict
Kenyatta Says Political Differences Key in Country's Development
I'm not a young boy, Ruto and Sonko are young- Uhuru's cheeky message at his dad's memorial
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!