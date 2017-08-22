Pages Navigation Menu

Unity, development will remain Kenya’s guiding lights, Uhuru says – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Unity, development will remain Kenya's guiding lights, Uhuru says
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Speaking on the recent election, President Kenyatta said Kenyans voted for the leaders they wanted and it was now time to unite for development. President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday said the quest for unity and development will continue pushing Kenya to …
Unity urged as Kenyans await presidential petition verdictCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Kenyatta Says Political Differences Key in Country's DevelopmentAllAfrica.com
I'm not a young boy, Ruto and Sonko are young- Uhuru's cheeky message at his dad's memorialTUKO.CO.KE
Nairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog)
