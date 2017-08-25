Jonathan shares post Reminding Nigerians of “Freedom Enjoyed” under his Government

Former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan shared a throwback of a speech he gave in December 2014 saying he was the most insulted president in the world. The post, which so far has over 2500 comments, is a photo of a quote from the speech. The quote reads: I am the most abused and insulted president […]

The post Jonathan shares post Reminding Nigerians of “Freedom Enjoyed” under his Government appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

