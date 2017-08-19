Jos residents happy over Buhari’s return, urge special attention to economy

Residents of Jos, the Plateau capital have expressed happiness over the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from a medical vacation in London.

Newsmen report that Buhari, who traveled to London on May 7, returned to the country on Saturday.

Some of them, who spoke with our correspondent, thanked Almighty God for restoring the President’s health, and promised continuous prayers for perfect healing.

Mr Philip Tella a civil servant, said that Buhari’s return would douse tension following anxiety over his health status.

He urged the President to pay special attention to the nation’s economy and initiate policies that would minimise the harsh effects of the current economic recession.

“We are happy that God answered our prayers and the President is back. We shall continue to pray to God to bless him with wisdom to address Nigeria’s enormous challenges,” he said.

Alhaji Ado Suleiman, a trader at the Jos Terminus Market, urged Nigerians to pray for God’s guidance to the President in the task of moving the nation forward.

“The challenges are many, from security, economy to health. The President cannot deliver alone if we do not support him,” he said.

Suleiman urged Buhari to pay special attention to the plight of poor Nigerians, noting that life had been “very tough for them”.

Hajia Sawaba Bawa, an Irish potatoes seller in Bukuru, who screamed when she was told that the President had returned, urged Nigerians to continue to pray for him to enable him deliver on the difficult task of leading Nigeria to progress and prosperity.

“His return is a testimony to God’s special love for Nigeria. We must pray to God to further strengthen him because his job is a difficult one that requires a lot of energy and commitment,” he said.

Malam Nalado Alti, a herdsman resident in Mai-Adiko in the Rayfield area of Jos, told newsmen that Buhari’s return had restored hope to him.

“I have been worried about Buhari’s absence. At a point I lost hope. I am happy he is back to continue the work we elected him to do for us,” he said.

NAN

The post Jos residents happy over Buhari’s return, urge special attention to economy appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

