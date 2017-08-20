Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Joy as Owan gets first indigenous Anglican Bishop – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Joy as Owan gets first indigenous Anglican Bishop
The Nation Newspaper
There was jubilation among worshippers of Sabongida-Ora Diocese of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, as a new Bishop was enthroned in Owan West local government area. The new Bishop, Rt Reverend Augustine Ehijimetor Ohilebo, was …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.