Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Julian Cadman​​, a British-Australian national, victim of attack in Spain, authorities say – CBS News

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CBS News

Julian Cadman​​, a British-Australian national, victim of attack in Spain, authorities say
CBS News
Spanish authorities say they have positively identified three more victims of the van attack in Barcelona, including a 7-year-old boy who has been missing since the rampage Thursday. The boy was one of the 13 people killed when a van swerved through a …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.