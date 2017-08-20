Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jurgen Klopp Gives Bizarre Update on Philippe Coutinho Future After Third Barcelona Bid is Rejected – 90min

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


90min

Jurgen Klopp Gives Bizarre Update on Philippe Coutinho Future After Third Barcelona Bid is Rejected
90min
​Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given a bizarre update on the future of Philippe Coutinho after a third bid from Barcelona was turned down. The Reds immediately turned down Barcelona's latest bid of £119m but it has since emerged that only £80m of …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.