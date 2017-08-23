Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Klopp ready to welcome Coutinho back to Liverpool fold after failed Barcelona move – Goal.com

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Klopp ready to welcome Coutinho back to Liverpool fold after failed Barcelona move
Goal.com
Jurgen Klopp insists his relationship with Philippe Coutinho remains unchanged despite reports of a third bid from Barcelona being rejected by Liverpool. The Reds are believed to have turned down a latest offer of €130 million for the Brazil
Philippe Coutinho's latest “illness” worries Liverpool supportersTeamtalk.com
'Liverpool don't need the money!' – Philippe Coutinho WILL stay at Anfield this summer, believes Damien ComollitalkSPORT.com
Liverpool Set to Reject Fourth Bid From Barca for Philippe Coutinho Amid Reports of Huge £138m OfferSports Illustrated
Liverpool Echo –Sport24 –The Punch –Mirror.co.uk
all 240 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.