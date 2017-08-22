JUST IN | Mikel Obi Returns as NFF Unveils List for World Cup Double Header Against Cameroon

Ahead of the World Cup double header between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has unveiled a list of the Super Eagles squad to face Cameroon.

In the list made available to SIGNAL Tuesday evening, the players include;

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Dele Alampasu (Cesarense FC, Portugal)

Defenders: William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Elderson Echiejile (Sivasspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Ola Aina (Hull City, England)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Odion Ighalo (Chang Chun-Yatai, China); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Anthony Nwakaeme (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

Standby: Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Henry Onyekuru (Anderlecht FC, Belgium); Kenneth Omeruo (Chelsea FC, England); Aaron Samuel (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Alhassan Ibrahim (Akwa United); Stephen Eze (FC IfeanyiUbah); Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United)

