JUST IN: Northern youth coalition withdraws quit notice to Igbos
The quit notice issued to the Igbos has been condemned by most Nigerians
The post JUST IN: Northern youth coalition withdraws quit notice to Igbos appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!