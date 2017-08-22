JUST IN: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs

President Buhari is currently meeting with Service Chiefs in his office at his official residence in Abuja.

Some of those in attendance include the Chief of Defence, Maj. Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibot-Ete Ibas.

The purpose of the meeting is not yet known but sources say it may be connected with the President’s charge to the security agencies not to relent in their fight against insurgency in his presidential broadcast to the nation on Monday.

More details coming….

The post JUST IN: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

