Just in: Protest as Tipper crushes eight to death in Edo road accident

At least eight persons have reportedly been crushed to death on Tuesday at Oka market in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo state after a Tipper driver rammed his truck into a commercial bus with passengers.

Among those who died were the driver of the bus, the conductor as well as women and children.

Some eyewitness say the accident happened on Tuesday morning when a tipper allegedly failed brakes and rammed the commercial bus who had slowed down to pick some passengers.

The reports also said that the driver of the truck immediately escaped after the accident.

Youths and other commuters are currently protesting the development and have, in anger, set the truck ablaze.

