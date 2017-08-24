Pages Navigation Menu

JUST IN: Suspected Killers Of Benue Governors Aide, Dr. Tavershima Adyorough Arrested

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 4, Mr. Alkali Baba Usman, has confirmed the arrest of three suspects in connection with Sunday morning assassination of the Principal Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Knowledge economy and investment, Late Dr. Tavershima Adyorough.

 

