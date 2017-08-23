JUST IN: Top Russian Diplomat Found Dead

Russia’s ambassador to Sudan, Mirgayas Shirinskiy, was found dead at his home in Khartoum on Wednesday, the Sudanese police said. The cause of death remains unknown, but Shirinskiy was known to have suffered from high blood pressure, a spokesman for the police told Reuters. Sudan’s foreign ministry expressed its condolences to Russia in a statement,…

The post JUST IN: Top Russian Diplomat Found Dead appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

