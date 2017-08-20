Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Justice Obaseki, lived a life worth emulating – Obaseki – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Justice Obaseki, lived a life worth emulating – Obaseki
Vanguard
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has said that retired Supreme Court Judge, late Justice Andrews Otutu Obaseki lived a life worth emulating as he represented the essence of the Obaseki's family. Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who led other members of …
World Humanitarian Day: Obaseki salutes aid workers, seeks more support for war victimsThe Eagle Online

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.