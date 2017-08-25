Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Juventus in move to sign Chelsea’s Gary Cahill – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Juventus in move to sign Chelsea's Gary Cahill
Daily Post Nigeria
Italian giants, Juventus want to sign Chelsea defender, Gary Cahill as a replacement for the departed Leonardo Bonucci. Cahill's place in Chelsea's starting lineup this season is in doubt following the arrival of Antonio Rudiger. Rudiger has made an …
Transfer Rumour: Juventus considering Chelsea defender Gary Cahill as Leonardo Bonucci replacementThe Hard Tackle
Chelsea open talks with Juventus over shock Gary Cahill transferMetro
Chelsea Transfer News: Gary Cahill Targeted by Juventus in Latest RumoursBleacher Report
FootballFanCast.com –ESPN FC (blog) –Yahoo Movies UK –Sportskeeda
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.