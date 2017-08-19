Juventus open title defence with 3-0 win over Cagliari

Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain scored as defending champions Juventus downed Cagliari 3-0 on Saturday in their Serie A opener.



Juventus sealed a record sixth straight title last season but lost the Champions League final 4-1 to Real Madrid.

Saturday’s win was also Juve’s first in their newly-named Allianz Stadium, following a recent sponsorship agreement.

Napoli are away to Verona in Saturday’s late game while Roma, Inter Milan and AC Milan are all in action on Sunday.

The post Juventus open title defence with 3-0 win over Cagliari appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

