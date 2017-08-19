Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Juventus open title defence with 3-0 win over Cagliari

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain scored as defending champions Juventus downed Cagliari 3-0 on Saturday in their Serie A opener.


Juventus sealed a record sixth straight title last season but lost the Champions League final 4-1 to Real Madrid.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Saturday’s win was also Juve’s first in their newly-named Allianz Stadium, following a recent sponsorship agreement.

Napoli are away to Verona in Saturday’s late game while Roma, Inter Milan and AC Milan are all in action on Sunday.

The post Juventus open title defence with 3-0 win over Cagliari appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.