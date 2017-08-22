Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Juventus Plot Move for Barcelona Star Despite Keeping Tabs on Roma’s Kevin Strootman – Sports Illustrated

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Sports Illustrated

Juventus Plot Move for Barcelona Star Despite Keeping Tabs on Roma's Kevin Strootman
Sports Illustrated
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has targeted a late move for talented Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, amid interest for other players in attempt to reshape his midfield. Gomes has been garnering interest from a host of European clubs over the
Juventus Midfielder's Father Dismisses Transfer Speculation Linking His Son to AC Milan90min
Juventus open to offers for Chelsea target; midfielder feels unlovedTeamtalk.com
Reports: Chelsea make stunning bid for Juventus midfielderSportskeeda
JuveFC –Sport Witness
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.