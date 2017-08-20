Kaduna hospital announces free surgeries to celebrate Buhari’s return – The Punch
The Punch
Kaduna hospital announces free surgeries to celebrate Buhari's return
The Punch
A hospital in Kaduna has announced it would render free surgeries for poor Nigerians to commemorate the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London. Buhari had returned to Nigeria on Saturday after 104 days of medical vacation in London.
