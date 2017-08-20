Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kaduna hospital announces free surgeries to celebrate Buhari’s return – The Punch

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Kaduna hospital announces free surgeries to celebrate Buhari's return
The Punch
A hospital in Kaduna has announced it would render free surgeries for poor Nigerians to commemorate the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London. Buhari had returned to Nigeria on Saturday after 104 days of medical vacation in London.
Kaduna hospital gives free surgery to celebrate President Buhari's returnYNaija
Kaduna hospital declares free 1 week surgery for 6 ailments to celebrate Buhari's returnNAIJ.COM

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.