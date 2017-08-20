Kaduna hospital offers free surgery to celebrate Buhari’s return – Daily Trust
|
Kaduna hospital offers free surgery to celebrate Buhari's return
Daily Trust
A private hospital in Kaduna named Sultan hospital has said it will offer free medical surgery to patients starting from Sunday 20 to 26 August, 2017 to celebrate the successful medical treatment and safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London.
