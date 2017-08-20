Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kaduna hospital offers free surgery to celebrate Buhari’s return – Daily Trust

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Kaduna hospital offers free surgery to celebrate Buhari's return
Daily Trust
A private hospital in Kaduna named Sultan hospital has said it will offer free medical surgery to patients starting from Sunday 20 to 26 August, 2017 to celebrate the successful medical treatment and safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London.

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.