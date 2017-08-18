Kano: Beggars dare Gov. Ganduje, return to streets

Many beggars in Kano have returned to their businesses in spite of a state government order in 2016 which banned street begging.

Our correspondent who visited some streets in the state capital on Friday, reports that many beggars were seen on the streets, including Sabo Bakin Zuwo road leading to the Kano Government House.

Some of the beggars who spoke to NAN said they returned to the streets because they were dying of hunger.

Malam Adamu Babale, said he came to Kano daily from his village to beg for money to cater for his family.

He said if he had a trade to engage in he would not have returned to street begging.

A female beggar Malama Batula Sa’idu, explained though complied with the order banning begging in the state, but could not help but beg once in a while.

The management of the state Hisbah Board said they usually conduct a surveillance aimed at arresting beggars and charge them to court.

The Director-General of Hisbah, Alhaji Abba Sufi, told NAN that the agency arrested the beggars because the state had earlier empowered them before banning the act.

He expressed concern that though some of the beggars had invested in the trade they were empowered, yet they were not satisfied.

Sufi, however, warned beggars to desist from the act, saying that the board would soon strengthen its surveillance with a view to prosecuting those of them found disobeying the law banning beggging

Kano State Government banned street begging about a year ago after empowering thousands of street beggars in various trades.

