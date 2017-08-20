Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kano, Dangote donate N1b to victims of market fire disasters – The Eagle Online

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Kano, Dangote donate N1b to victims of market fire disasters
The Eagle Online
Dangote, who headed the appeal fund committee for the victims, said the gesture was to ameliorate the suffering of those affected by the disaster. The Kano State Government and Dangote Group have donated N500 million each as assistance to victims of
Kano State Government, Dangote donate 1Bn to Victims of Market fire disasterWetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Kano, Dangote donate N1bn to fire disaster victimsThe Punch

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.