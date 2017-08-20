Kano, Dangote donate N1b to victims of market fire disasters – The Eagle Online
Kano, Dangote donate N1b to victims of market fire disasters
Dangote, who headed the appeal fund committee for the victims, said the gesture was to ameliorate the suffering of those affected by the disaster. The Kano State Government and Dangote Group have donated N500 million each as assistance to victims of …
