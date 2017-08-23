Kano owes pensioners N11.2bn unpaid benefits -NLC

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

NIGERIAN Labour Congress, NLC, has pleaded with the Kano State government to pay pensioners their backlog of unpaid benefits, lamenting that the state government owed over N11.2 billion of gratuities, death benefits and pension arrears.

Kano NLC chairman, Kabir Ado Minjibir, disclosed this on a local radio station programme, while speaking on the recently released Paris Club refund by Federal Government to states.

Minjibir said the huge outstanding to workers was “due to non remittance of the contributory pension from 2006 and charged the state government to dedicate high percentage of the Paris Club Fund to the payment of workers and pensioners’ benefits to alleviate their suffering.”

According to him, “the Ibrahim Shekarau administration did not pay the contributory pension of eight per cent from workers and 15 per cent from the state government in line with Kano State pension and gratuity law of 2006 which amounted to N3.6 billion. The Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso administration did not remit N18.9 billion and while Abdullahi Umar Ganduje also owed N11.2 billion that later amounted to N33.7 though the present administration started liquidating it and now stands at N11.2billion.

“Presently health workers in the 44 local government councils are owed more than N536 million and teachers at the Senior Secondary Schools with Corporate Security Personnel with another N500 million.”

Minjibir advised the state government to as a matter of urgency establish a stakeholders’ committee including labour union and pensioners on the judicious utilization of the fund.

