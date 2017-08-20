Kano raises N2b for market fire victims

After months of agony resulting from fire disasters that engulfed five major markets in Kano State, the state government yesterday, organised an appeal fund for the victims.

The event took place at the Coronation Hall, Government House, as the state donated the sum N500m, alongside the Chief Launcher Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who also donated N500m.

The donations, alongside others would be used to render assistance to those who suffered.

