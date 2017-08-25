Kano recruits 2,458 health workers, 1000 sanitation vanguards

KANO STATE government has employed 2,458 health workers comprising doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and other paramedical workers. The government in statement issued by Salihu Tanko Yakasai , directorgeneral, Media and Communications, Government House, Kano, said it also recruited 1,000 sanitation vanguards from across the 44 local government areas of the state. The state governor, Dr. […]

