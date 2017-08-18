Karachi ranked among worst cities of the world to live in – DAWN.com
|
DAWN.com
|
Karachi ranked among worst cities of the world to live in
DAWN.com
Karachi has been named among the least liveable cities of the world by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) — the research and analysis division of The Economist Group — in a report released earlier this week. Karachi maintains its 134th rank in the …
