Kashamu is after my life — Gbenga Daniel – Vanguard

Kashamu is after my life — Gbenga Daniel
Former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel (OGD) has accused the senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Senator Buruji Kashamu of masterminding an assassination attempt on his life and urged the police authorities to put him …
