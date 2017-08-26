Kashamu is after my life — Gbenga Daniel – Vanguard
|
Kashamu is after my life — Gbenga Daniel
Vanguard
Former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel (OGD) has accused the senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Senator Buruji Kashamu of masterminding an assassination attempt on his life and urged the police authorities to put him …
Kashamu behind assassination attempt on my life – Gbenga Daniel alleges
Kashamu wants to kill me, Daniel petitions IGP
I don't care if you exist, Kashamu replies Gbenga Daniel
