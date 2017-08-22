Pages Navigation Menu

Katsina Governor’s aide finds missing son after 3 years [PHOTO]

Aug 22, 2017

Katsina State Governor’s special adviser on Child Education, Hon. Binta Abba has reunited with her missing son. The young boy, Sulaiman Abba, after 3 years of his disappearance, was found in Lagos. He was found by his uncle, an EFCC official who stumbled upon him by the roadside on a street Lagos. Sulaiman who had […]

