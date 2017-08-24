Kcee’s New Album “Attention to Detail” is Here!

Five Star Music CEO Kcee has finally unveiled his latest album “Attention to Detail“, which is to play a part in his bid to run for the governorship post in Anambra state. The singer revealed the release of the 19-track project on his Instagram page saying: Finally, its here my people… ‘Attention To Detail’ #TheAlbum. It’s […]

The post Kcee's New Album "Attention to Detail" is Here! appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

