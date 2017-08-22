KCPE, KCSE preparations warning on data entry – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
KCPE, KCSE preparations warning on data entry
The Standard
The Government has warned that it will not rectify the certificates of candidates whose photographs will not match their images. The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) said many fraudulent activities take place during rectification of …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!