Kebbi govt. approves payment of leave grant, August salary to civil servants

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Kebbi government has approved the immediate payment of leave grants and August salary to civil servants in the state. A statement by Alhaji Ibrahim Augie, the state’s Commissioner for Finance in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday indicated the approval was in recognition of the workers role in developing the state. “This is to inform the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

